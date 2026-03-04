New report finds falling breast cancer deaths, rising rates in poorer countries

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, breast cancer remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women around the world, according to a new report. While deaths are dropping in the United States, they’re rising in poorer nations.

This new report was published in The Lancet. It looked at world trends from 1990 through 2023 and found that nearly 1 in 4 women were diagnosed in 2023, and roughly 764,000 died.

Now, the encouraging news is that in the United States, deaths have dropped by more than 40 percent and new diagnoses by nearly 30 percent. These improvements mirror what we’re seeing in other high-income regions like Western Europe. In fact, five-year survival in high-income countries is now 85 to 90 percent, thanks to better screening, earlier diagnosis, and treatment.

But here’s the troubling part. In low-income regions, like parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, breast cancer death rates have increased by more than 80 percent. Others have nearly doubled, increasing by roughly 99 percent since 1990. So what’s behind this? The reason is limited access to screening and appropriate treatment. When women are diagnosed later, outcomes are much worse.

At the same time, this isn’t just happening in low-income regions. Even in high-income countries like the U.S., disparities exist. Black women have a 40 percent higher death rate than White women, even with world-class care.

There’s no perfect approach that can completely eliminate risk, but lifestyle changes can make a difference. The study found that about 28 percent of the global breast cancer burden is linked to modifiable risk factors - specifically dietary risks, tobacco use, and high blood sugar. So, focusing on healthy habits like managing blood sugar, limiting red meat, staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, and curbing alcohol can all help.

Of course, screening is very important. Mammograms are recommended every two years for women ages 40 to 74. Please don’t skip them because mammograms save lives – the majority of breast cancers in the U.S. are caught this way. Also, it’s important to pay attention to any breast changes, like a new lump, or changes to your breast’s skin or shape.

Now, if you’re over 75, at higher risk - such as a strong family history or certain genetic mutations - or worried about breast cancer, talk to your primary care provider, as they can provide guidance.

The key takeaway is this: know your body, stay on top of screenings, advocate for your health, and focus on healthy habits - it can make a real difference.

