New research links ultra-processed food to a long list of chronic conditions

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, new research in The Lancet warns that the rise of ultra-processed foods is creating a serious threat to public health. The experts behind this research say these foods are linked to a long list of chronic conditions.

I constantly talk about ultra-processed foods with my patients because they are not good for our health.

Now, a team of global experts reviewed 104 long-term studies. Ninety-two of them found that people who ate more ultra-processed foods had higher risks of one or more major chronic diseases, and even a higher risk of early death. These diets were linked to overeating, weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and depression.

Unfortunately, these foods are everywhere. They’re aggressively marketed, easy to grab, and designed to be hyper-palatable – which just means we crave more of them. They’re also pushing out healthier, nutrient-rich foods in our everyday diets. When over half of the average American’s daily calories come from ultra-processed foods, it becomes a public health issue, not just a personal choice. That’s why the authors are sounding the alarm.

Ultra-processed foods often contain ingredients you wouldn’t normally find in a home kitchen.

That means emulsifiers such as hydrogenated oils, sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup, and chemical preservatives. They often have additives for flavor, texture, or color.

Common examples include soft drinks, pizza, packaged snacks, instant noodles, many breakfast cereals, frozen pizzas, energy bars, ready-to-eat meals, mass-produced breads, and ice cream.

Now, the authors say they want governments worldwide to step in and update their food policies. That includes front-of-package labels that identify UPF ingredients, limits on marketing to kids, setting standards for schools, and even higher taxes on certain products.

As for what the average person can do, it’s important to be really mindful of what you eat. Try to stick to more whole and minimally processed foods - like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lean protein, and dairy. Choosing healthier options can make a real difference for long-term health.

