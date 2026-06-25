(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new study is challenging a belief many people have held for years: that fish oil and omega-3 supplements can help prevent Alzheimer's disease. Researchers found that older adults at risk for Alzheimer's who took omega-3 supplements did not experience improvements in memory or cognitive function.

New study casts doubt on whether omega-3 supplements help prevent Alzheimer's

This study followed older adults who were considered at increased risk for Alzheimer's disease and examined whether omega-3 supplements could help preserve memory and thinking abilities. Researchers found that while the supplements increased omega-3 fatty acid levels in the body, they did not improve cognitive performance or slow memory decline compared with placebo. In other words, the supplements changed blood levels, but they did not translate into measurable benefits for brain function.

Now, this is important because millions of Americans take fish oil supplements specifically for brain health. The findings suggest that simply taking an omega-3 supplement may not be enough to prevent Alzheimer's disease or age-related cognitive decline. That said, this does not mean omega-3s are "bad" for you. Omega-3 fatty acids remain important nutrients that support overall health, and previous research has linked higher dietary intake of omega-3-rich foods with better long-term brain health.

The good news is that we already know several lifestyle habits that have much stronger evidence supporting them than any single supplement.

Regular physical activity, controlling blood pressure, managing blood sugar, getting quality sleep, staying socially connected, and following a Mediterranean-style diet have all been associated with better brain health and a lower risk of cognitive decline. I tell my patients to think about brain health the same way we think about heart health. There is rarely one magic pill. Instead, it's the combination of daily habits that makes the biggest difference over time.

And when it comes to omega-3s specifically, I generally prefer getting them from food whenever possible. Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, trout, and mackerel provide omega-3s along with many other nutrients that work together to support health.

The bottom line is this: don't rely on a supplement alone to protect your brain. Focus on the fundamentals. Exercise, nutrition, sleep, stress management, and staying mentally engaged remain some of the most powerful tools we have for maintaining cognitive health as we age.

