New study of kids under age of 14 show 1 in 5 take melatonin regularly

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, melatonin use among children has surged. A recently published study revealed that one out of every five children under 14 years of age uses melatonin regularly as a sleep aid.

As a parent myself, I totally get how challenging it can be to get kids to sleep sometimes. So I can see why some parents would turn to melatonin, a natural hormone, hoping it will help their child sleep better.

Now, in this study, researchers surveyed about 1,000 parents earlier this year. They found that 18.5% of children aged 5 to 9 and 19.4% of children aged 10 to 13 had used melatonin in the last 30 days. And among preschoolers aged 1 to 4, nearly 6% had used melatonin in the past month.

As for how safe this supplement is, a study from the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 25 gummy products had incorrect levels listed on their labels. Some contained over 300% more melatonin than stated on the bottle. Additionally, melatonin ingestion by children reported to U.S. poison control centers skyrocketed by 530% from 2012 to 2021. Many ended up hospitalized and some needed intensive care.

But generally speaking, melatonin is considered safe for short-term use. Just be sure to choose a product with the USP Verified mark and keep it out of reach of children.

When it comes to the long-term use of melatonin, we still need more research before we can give a definite answer. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory last year, recommending parents talk with their child's pediatrician before considering long-term use.

As for reported side effects, those include:



Agitation

Headaches

Dizziness

Fatigue or drowsiness

Vivid dreams or nightmares

Mood swings

Rebound insomnia

Feelings of depression

When it comes to the right dosage, it's crucial for parents to consult with their child's pediatrician first. They can help determine if melatonin is appropriate and what dosage to start with. If the pediatrician agrees, here are some general dosage recommendations according to the Sleep Foundation:

For preschoolers aged 5 years: 1 to 2 milligrams

School-age children between 6 and 12 years: 1 to 3 milligrams

Adolescents aged 13 to 18 years: 1 to 5 milligrams

I’d like to stress that melatonin should not be the first solution parents try. Instead, it's a good idea to address childhood sleep problems by establishing a healthy sleep routine. This means having a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, avoiding screens for at least two hours before bedtime, and following a nightly routine like taking a warm bath, changing into pajamas, and reading a bedtime story before turning off the lights.