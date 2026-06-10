New sunscreen ingredient approved by FDA after years of use in Europe and Asia

(WXYZ) — There’s a major development in sun protection. For the first time in more than 20 years, the Food and Administration has approved a new sunscreen ingredient for use in the United States.



The new ingredient is called bemotrizinol, or BEMT for short. It’s been used in Europe and other countries for decades.



Now, what makes BEMT different is that it’s a chemical filter and it’s broad-spectrum. Right now, no currently approved U.S. chemical filter does that on its own. So manufacturers typically combine several filters to get broad-spectrum protection. But with BEMT, it alone provides strong protection against both UVA and UVB rays. UVB rays are the ones that cause sunburns, while UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and contribute to premature aging and skin cancer.



Another advantage is that BEMT is highly photostable. In simple terms, it doesn’t break down as easily in the sun as some older chemical sunscreen ingredients. So, it holds up better, and protection may last longer. It also does not leave a white cast on the skin, which mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide can do.

In addition, it’s not as easily absorbed into the body. While it’s not clear if absorption causes harm, experts believe it’s better to err on the side of safety if the ingredient stays mostly on the skin’s surface.



The FDA has approved BEMT for adults and for children as young as 6 months old. That’s because it has shown very low potential for skin irritation.

As for when we can expect to see products with BEMT, a Dutch manufacturer will have exclusive rights to use BEMT first. The product will be sold under the brand name “Parsol Shield” and is expected to be available later this year. But after about 18 months, other sunscreen companies will be able to use the ingredient too.

The good news is that this approval gives Americans access to a newer sunscreen ingredient that has a long track record of safe use around the world.

Until new products become widely available, stick with a broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s at least SPF 30. Reapply it every two hours when you’re out in the sun. And remember that sunscreen works best when combined with shade and protective clothing.