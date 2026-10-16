New sunscreen ingredient arrives in US for first time in 25 years

(WXYZ) — A new sunscreen ingredient is hitting U.S. store shelves for the first time in more than 25 years. It’s the first new chemical sunscreen ingredient to offer broad-spectrum protection against harmful UV rays.

The ingredient is called bemotrizinol. It’s also known as BEMT. It’s been used in Europe and many countries around the world for years. Back in June, the Food and Drug Administration added it to the list of permitted sunscreen ingredients in the U.S.

Now, what makes it different from many other chemical sunscreen ingredients is that this single ingredient protects against both types of harmful UV rays: UVA and UVB. UVA rays contribute to premature skin aging, and they also increase the risk of skin cancer. UVB rays cause those painful, red sunburns.

Another advantage is how bemotrizinol can look on the skin. Some sunscreens, particularly mineral formulas containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, can leave a white cast. Many people don’t care for that, especially those with darker skin tones. Others don’t like the thicker texture and how it feels on their skin.

Also, bemotrizinol is photostable, which means it doesn’t break down as quickly when exposed to sunlight. That helps it maintain its protective properties.

Bemotrizinol has decades of use in other countries, along with encouraging safety data. It’s a relatively large molecule, whereas older chemical sunscreens contain smaller molecules. Studies involving more than 500 people found that very little bemotrizinol penetrates the skin, with absorbed levels nearly undetectable.

The FDA review also found little evidence of skin irritation or allergic reactions. The agency has approved bemotrizinol for use in sunscreens for people 6 months and older.

As for which brands offer it, Neutrogena has introduced products containing bemotrizinol, and the Australian brand Ultra Violette does, too. When shopping, check the active ingredients on the label for bemotrizinol. But the best sunscreen is the one that you’ll wear. Always choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and look for a formula that suits you.

And remember, It’s important to reapply sunscreen every two hours, or as directed by the product. Also sunscreen is just one part of protecting yourself from the sun. Don’t forget a hat, protective clothing and take breaks in the shade when you can.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Dr. Partha Nandi

What happens when joint pain starts interfering with the things you love to do? Dr. Partha Nandi, MD and a rheumatologist take a closer look at osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, including its symptoms and treatment options. A guest shares how joint pain eventually led to an osteoarthritis diagnosis and how the condition has affected everyday activities, from working with computers to playing the flute and piano. Tune in this Sunday, October 18th at 5 pm.

