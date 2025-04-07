Ontario measles outbreak linked to Macomb County case is worst in more than a decade

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Ontario is seeing its worst measles outbreak in more than a decade, with over 600 cases now reported. One of those cases is now linked to Michigan.

Measles is incredibly contagious - you can get it just by being in the same room with someone who’s infected, even after they’ve already left. So, every case needs to be taken seriously.

Ask Dr. Nandi: What do you need to know about the measles vaccine?

As for the Macomb County adult, they had recently traveled to Ontario, where the outbreak is still growing. The good news is that this person wasn’t out in public while contagious, according to Michigan health officials. So, there’s no known risk to the community from this case.

As for vaccine guidelines in Canada, the schedules are similar to ours. Canadian kids usually get their first dose around 12 months, just like here, and the second dose at either 18 months or between 4 to 6 years of age.

Canadian adults born before 1970 are usually considered immune. Anyone born after that is recommended to have at least one dose. Those working in healthcare or traveling internationally may need two.

The outbreak initially started with international travel, which makes sense since measles activity increased globally last year.

As for the current surge, Canadian public health experts point to a few reasons, like missed routine vaccinations during the pandemic, not being able to see a doctor regularly, and, unfortunately, misinformation. Also, just like here in the U.S., childhood vaccination rates in Canada have dropped in recent years.

Now, because the measles vaccine is so effective, most of the people getting sick are unvaccinated, mostly children. This includes babies under one who are too young to get their first shot. Exposures are happening in everyday places like schools, daycares, social events, even healthcare settings.

So here’s what we need to remember - measles isn’t just a rash. It can lead to serious problems like pneumonia, hearing loss, brain swelling, and in severe cases, even death. Sadly, we’ve seen three measles-related deaths here in the US in just the past few months.

So for anyone watching — especially here in Michigan — now is a good time to check your vaccination records. And if you’ve got travel plans, talk to your doctor. This is something we can prevent — but only if we’re protected.

