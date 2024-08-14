Parvovirus that causes "slapped cheek" disease in children resurfacing after pandemic decline.

The CDC is warning of a rise in a virus that causes "slapped-cheek" disease in children.

Parvovirus B19 is resurfacing after a decline during the pandemic. The rise is not surprising, considering immunity to the virus decreased due to social distancing and other measures taken to slow COVID-19.

Parvovirus B19 is a common infection that only affects humans. It’s different from the parvovirus that affects pets like dogs and cats. The reason why it’s often called “slapped-cheek” disease is because the virus causes fifth disease. That’s the bright red rash that shows up on the face, mainly in kids, but adults can get it too.

The CDC reports that children ages 5-9 are being hit the hardest. Infections in this age group jumped from a 15 percent positivity rate during 2022–2024 to 40 percent in June 2024. Pregnant women are also seeing an unexpected rise in infections, with some facing serious complications. Severe fetal anemia, where an unborn baby’s red blood cells and hemoglobin drop below normal levels, has led to transfusions and, sadly, in some cases, miscarriages. Additionally, there have been reports of increased aplastic anemia, a potentially life-threatening blood condition, in individuals with sickle cell disease.

So, what symptoms should you watch out for if you become infected, and how can people prevent it?

Parvovirus B19 affects people of all ages. It’s spread through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also be transmitted through blood. It’s so contagious that by age 20, roughly 50 percent of people have detectable antibodies, and by age 40, over 70 percent have detectable antibodies. The good news is that these antibodies generally protect against getting the virus again.

As for symptoms, many people who get infected don’t have any or have mild ones.

If symptoms do appear, you might experience:



Fever

Joint pain

Fatigue

Sore throat

Headache

Red-face rash

For prevention, there is no vaccine. So wash your hands often, clean high-touch surfaces, and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

If you start feeling sick, keep your distance from others. Stay home until you’re better and haven’t had a fever for at least 24 hours without medication.

However, if you’re pregnant, have a weakened immune system, or have a chronic blood disorder like sickle cell disease, it’s important to get medical attention if symptoms develop.