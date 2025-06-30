Pause on bird relocation in Michigan has many concerned about Swimmer's itch

In today’s Health Alert, a ban on relocating birds in Michigan due to the bird flu outbreak is raising concerns about Swimmer’s itch. The itchy red rash affects many Michiganders every summer, especially in northern lakes.

It’s all connected. Swimmer’s itch - also called cercarial dermatitis - is caused by an allergic reaction to tiny parasites that live in certain birds and snails around lakes.

So, how do these parasites end up on humans? Here’s what happens: Infected birds pass parasite eggs in their droppings. The eggs hatch, and the young parasites look for a specific type of snail to live in. Once inside, they grow and multiply before the snail releases them back into the water. That’s when they can accidentally burrow into a swimmer’s skin.

To help break that cycle, some lakes relocate birds like common mergansers and their ducklings away from popular swimming spots. But now, because of the bird flu outbreak, the federal government has paused all bird relocations. And that could lead to more cases of swimmer’s itch.

Does the parasite live in human skin? What should people look out for, and how can they avoid swimmer’s itch?

No, the parasite doesn’t survive in humans. Once it gets into our skin, it dies pretty quickly. But your body can react to it.

Now, not everyone gets swimmer’s itch. But if you do, it usually shows up as a red, itchy, tingling, or burning rash. You might see bumps or small blisters. It often appears within hours after swimming. It’s not contagious, but it can be really uncomfortable.

To help ease symptoms, try a corticosteroid cream or anti-itch lotion, cool compresses, an oatmeal bath, or even baking soda paste. Antihistamines like Benadryl or Claritin may also help. It’s important to try not to scratch, as that could lead to infection. And if it’s really bad, your doctor may recommend a prescription-strength lotion or cream.

So, how can you enjoy our lakes and avoid swimmer’s itch? First, avoid swimming in shallow water, especially in the morning. Also, avoid marshy areas where snails are common. Wearing wetsuits, rash guards, or using petroleum jelly can help protect your skin. Once you’re out of the water, rinse off with clean water and dry off right away with a towel.

Some lakes do post warnings when there are outbreaks, so check before jumping in. You can also look at swimmersitch.info to see which lakes are reporting cases.