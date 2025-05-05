Raising awareness for skin cancer on Melanoma Monday

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, as the weather warms up, many of us are spending more time outside. But with sunshine comes a real danger - skin cancer - the most common cancer in the U.S.

Melanoma is the deadliest type of skin cancer. But the good news is, it’s highly treatable when found early. So, Melanoma Monday is a great reminder to check your skin, using the ABCDEs:



A is for asymmetry—one half doesn’t match the other.

B is for border—watch for uneven or jagged edges.

C is for color—look for different shades, not just one.

D is for diameter—melanomas are often the size of a pencil eraser, but can be smaller.

E is for evolving—any spot that’s changing, itching, bleeding, or not healing.

Now, patients often ask how often they should do a skin check. I recommend it once a month. And be sure to look everywhere because melanoma can show up in places you’d wouldn’t expect.

A lot of people say, “I don’t really get sunburned, so why should I care?” Also, sunscreen is so important, but how effective is the spray kind?

Just because you don’t burn doesn’t mean you’re safe. UV rays - even on cloudy days - can still damage skin cells and raise your cancer risk. And that’s true for all skin tones. In fact, melanoma is often found later in Black and Brown communities, when it’s harder to treat. That’s why everyone needs to take it seriously.

Now, when it comes to sunscreen, the best kind is the one you’ll actually use. It should be broad-spectrum, water-resistant, and at least SPF 30. As for the spray, it does work. But most people don’t apply enough, and a lot of it gets lost in the air.

I prefer a lotion or cream. And recommend two finger-length amounts for your face and neck, and about two tablespoons for your body. But if you prefer the spray kind, hold the nozzle close to the skin. Spray until your skin glistens and then rub it in. Always read the label first.

For us here in Michigan, we love our hot summer days. But, a lot of skin cancers could be prevented with better protection. So wear long sleeves, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-protected sunglasses when you can.

Skin checks should be a lifelong habit. If you notice something new or different, talk to your doctor. Finding it early can save your life.