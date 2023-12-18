Rates of RSV may have peaked, but COVID-19 and flu are still on the rise

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, we’re checking in on the current rate of respiratory illnesses in the United States. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says RSV cases may have reached their peak, the same is not true for COVID-19 and the flu.

This is the time of the year when respiratory illnesses tend to show up more. While the CDC director says the worst may be over for RSV, we still need to keep a close eye on cases of COVID-19 and the flu.

Hospitalizations for COVID have steadily increased over the past five weeks, reaching 23,432 in the CDC’s latest weekly count. That’s the highest number since February. However, it does fall short of the rates seen at this time last year. Those most affected are people ages 50 and over, along with children ages 4 and under.

There’s also been a jump in the number of people hospitalized for the flu. Over the past month, admissions have risen 51 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of RSV patients in the hospital has dropped slightly, indicating we may be turning the corner on that illness.

Overall, 17 states are seeing “high” or “very high” levels of all respiratory illnesses. So far, Michigan is holding at the “minimal” level, which is good news.

The key to preventing more severe disease and increased strain on the healthcare system is to vaccinate more people.

The CDC just issued an alert to healthcare providers urging them to administer the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines to patients as soon as possible. It’s not too late to help stop the spread of these respiratory illnesses.

So far, there has been a low vaccination rate compared to last winter. To date, 18.3 percent of adults have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine. A little over 42 percent have gotten the flu vaccine.

The CDC is also encouraging healthcare providers to recommend antiviral medications for COVID-19 and the flu to patients at high risk of severe disease, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

And finally, the agency is asking doctors to counsel patients about testing and other preventive measures to protect themselves and others against respiratory diseases. Some of these tips include covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, staying at home when you don’t feel well, improving your ventilation at home and work, and washing your hands.

So, while it’s important to follow your doctor’s advice, you should also stay vigilant and be your own health hero.