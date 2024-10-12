Sleep apnea may even be more dangerous than we thought

(WXYZ) — Obstructive sleep apnea might be riskier than experts first thought. New research shows that it could potentially raise the risk of some cancers.

I know firsthand how sleep apnea can affect your life because I was diagnosed with this a few years ago. This condition causes breathing interruptions and can lead to complications like high blood pressure, heart and liver problems, Type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome.

However, new research shows that obstructive sleep apnea may also increase the risk of certain cancers. Specifically, cancers of the kidneys, breasts, and digestive system.

But how could sleep apnea lead to cancer? Well, during sleep a person with this condition repeatedly stops and starts breathing. When the airway is blocked, oxygen levels drop. This lack of oxygen can create molecules that damage and essentially change DNA, which could lead to harmful genetic changes. To help protect itself, the body produces proteins that contain molecules.

One of these is called vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 or VCAM-1. It helps tumor cells stick to blood vessels, and that is linked to tumor growth and spread.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine followed 1,990 patients with sleep apnea over 13 years. Of those, 181 developed cancer, which is about 9% of the participants – that’s a significant rate.

During the study, blood samples were taken. In a group of 427 patients, higher levels of VCAM-1 were found, along with another key biomarker called endostatin. Both of these were found at higher levels in patients who later developed cancer.

The research showed that as sleep apnea severity increased, so did the cancer risk. Specifically, for every 10-point increase in the apnea-hypopnea index—a measure of how often the airway is blocked during sleep—the cancer risk rises by 8%. For those with more severe cases, such as going from an index of 20 to 40, the risk increases by 16%.

This raises the question: can treating sleep apnea help prevent these cancers? We know that treatment can lower the risk of things like heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. So it might help reduce the cancer risk too, but we really need more research to be sure. I highly recommend that if you have sleep apnea, you stick with your treatment plan or talk to your doctor if you're experiencing any issues. It can improve your quality of life - and might even save your life.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

If you're ready to quit smoking, you're not alone—and there are many ways to make it happen. In this episode, Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, takes a closer look at smoking cessation, exploring the dangers of tobacco, the life-changing benefits of quitting, and effective methods to help you succeed. Discover how tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death, and learn how you can help take control of your health. Tune in on Sunday, October 13th, at 1 pm.