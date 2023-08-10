States prepare for fall triple threat of respiratory viruses: COVID-19, flu and RSV

(WXYZ) — State and local health authorities are gearing up for a potential surge in respiratory illnesses this fall. They are emphasizing the importance of eligible Americans getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, as soon as they can.

Health officials are keeping an eye on viral spread in the Southern Hemisphere. That is because flu season usually occurs earlier there and experts look for clues as to what might also happen here in the U.S. There are many flu cases in the southern parts of the world.

So, that is why it’s important for folks eligible to protect themselves against the triple threat of respiratory viruses. And for the very first time, there will be three vaccines to fight these viruses.

The first is the flu shot. So far, it is a good match. Annual flu shots are recommended for everyone 6-months-old and up. It’s best to get the shot before Halloween, which is the end of October.

Next, we have the new RSV vaccine available for adults ages 60 and up. It is aimed at older adults because they have a higher risk of developing a severe infection.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was 83% effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease and 94% effective at preventing severe disease in older folks with underlying health conditions. As for when to get the shot, it is best to check with your family physician first to make sure it is right for you.

Lastly, we have our COVID-19 booster. This new monovalent shot targets the XBB variant but should also protect against the newer omicron variants. Most Americans will need one shot. But we are still waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to sign off and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well. However, it’s expected that the new boosters will be available sometime this fall.

If you want, you could get both the flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. But I recommend getting the RSV vaccine separately. That is because there’s evidence showing getting all three shots together could lessen their effectiveness, so they might not work as well.

Also worth mentioning is the new antibody Nirsevimab that’s approved for babies and toddlers. In clinical trials, the antibody lowered the chance of a baby needing medical attention by about 70%, and it was also 78% effective at preventing hospitalization. Babies can get the shot just before their first RSV season.

Now, no vaccine is 100% at preventing illness. But overall, it is exciting to see how these vaccines help protect Americans and the impact they will have on the upcoming respiratory virus season.