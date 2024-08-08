Study: Popular artificial sweetener linked to blood clots, risk of heart disease

(WXYZ — New research from the Cleveland Clinic shows that erythritol, a popular artificial sweetener, may increase the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers tested healthy participants who had fasted overnight. They were given either a drink containing 30 grams of erythritol or 30 grams of sugar. Blood tests showed that erythritol levels spiked dramatically — by a thousandfold — while blood sugar levels only increased slightly.

But what was particularly concerning to me was that erythritol made platelets much more active. Platelets are blood cells that help form clots, which can break away and travel to the heart or brain, potentially causing a heart attack or stroke.

The study found that drinking a beverage with erythritol more than doubled the risk of blood clotting, whereas sugar did not have the same effect. What’s alarming is that this result was observed with just a single serving of 30 grams of erythritol, an amount typically found in sugar-free sodas or muffins.

Erythritol is classified as “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS, by the FDA. That’s primarily because it’s a sugar alcohol naturally found in some fruits and fermented foods.

However, it's also produced commercially by fermenting corn or plant sugars. It’s about 70% as sweet as sugar but has almost no calories. You’ll find it in products like Truvia, some Splenda items and many low-calorie foods including ice cream, candy, gum, cookies, protein bars and items geared toward the keto diet.

While erythritol and other low-calorie sweeteners are often recommended for people with obesity, diabetes or metabolic syndrome to reduce sugar intake, it’s important to note that these folks already are at a higher risk of cardiovascular events.

Now, this latest study was small and only involved 20 participants. But it adds to similar findings from a 2023 study where erythritol levels remained high for up to three days after consumption.

An analysis of over 4,000 people in the U.S. and Europe found that people with the highest erythritol levels were twice as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.

Given these concerns, it’s best to err on the side of caution and consider limiting or avoiding products with erythritol, especially if you have existing cardiac disease or diabetes.

