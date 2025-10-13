The fight against seasonal depression starts in the fall, here's what you can do

(WXYZ) — As the days grow shorter and the weather turns cooler, many people may feel their mood dip. For those who struggle with SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, the fight against it starts now.

I see a lot of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD in Michigan as we get much less sunlight and daylight in winter.

Now, these mood changes can affect how you think, feel and function day to day. But it’s more than just feeling a little down. It’s actually a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern, often starting in the fall and lasting through winter.

For symptoms, people with SAD may have persistent sadness, low energy, sleep problems, loss of interest in activities, social withdrawal and changes in appetite, like craving more carbs or gaining weight.

About 5% of American adults experience SAD each year, but women are affected more than men.

So, what’s happening in the body? Well, it often involves lower levels of serotonin, a brain chemical that helps regulate mood. Studies suggest that sunlight helps the body keep serotonin balanced by activating certain molecules in the brain. Shorter daylight hours can disrupt this process, leading to reduced serotonin.

Shorter days can also affect melatonin, which regulates sleep, leading to oversleeping. And many people have lower vitamin D levels in winter, since sunlight helps the body produce it. That can worsen symptoms because vitamin D supports serotonin activity.

Fall really is the perfect time to start healthy routines. Try to get outside every day, as both daylight and movement can help. Even just 20 to 30 minutes a day of exercise can boost mood-lifting brain chemicals.

You can also open your blinds early to let in natural light. If you need more light exposure, light therapy is a great option. It’s a bright-light box that you sit in front of for about 30 minutes a day.

Another effective treatment is psychotherapy, or talk therapy. It can help you learn healthy ways to cope by identifying and changing negative thinking and behaviors.

Also, keep up your vitamin D levels. While research has shown mixed results with SAD, it’s still an important nutrient for overall health.

Now, if symptoms become severe or persistent, please talk to your doctor. Antidepressant medications can be very helpful. The key is not to wait. In my opinion, starting these steps now can make a big difference when the colder, darker months arrive.

