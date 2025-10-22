The youngest kids are the germiest during cold and flu season, study confirms

(WXYZ) — A new study confirms what many parents already know: that little ones really are the germiest during cold and flu season.

As a father, I can tell you that when kids are little, they really are tiny germ magnets. And this new study from the journal Pediatrics backs that up.

Now, over 800 students and staff in a Kansas City school district took part during the 2022 to 2023 school year. Researchers analyzed nasal swabs and tracked symptoms, and here’s what they found: about 80% had at least one acute respiratory illness. That means they had symptoms like coughing, runny noses, fever and fatigue. Also, more than 85% tested positive for at least one respiratory virus.

And no surprise, the youngest kids between ages 3 and 5 had the highest rates of actual illness. When it came to viruses detected, pre-K and elementary students topped the list at 92%. Next were middle schoolers at 86%, high schoolers at 77% and staff at 76%.

The most frequent cause of the common cold — rhinovirus — topped the list. It was found in 65% of cases. Other types of seasonal common cold coronaviruses showed up in about 30% of cases, and COVID was detected in around 15%.

Now, young kids haven’t seen most of these viruses before, so each new germ is a lesson for their immune system. That’s why some kids can get up to 10 colds a year as their bodies learn to fight back.

They’re also close together at school — sharing toys, books and desks — and don’t always cover coughs or wash their hands, which makes it easy for viruses to spread.

So, how can parents help? Talk to them about how important hand-washing is. Show them how to wash thoroughly with soap and water and sing the ABC song together for timing and fun. Also, teach them to cover coughs and sneezes and try to keep their hands away from their face. Good airflow helps too. Open windows when you can or use fans or air purifiers to keep the air moving.

And of course, make sure vaccinations like the flu and COVID-19 are up to date. Vaccines are one of the best ways to help the immune system build protection safely.

