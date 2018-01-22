Tips for keeping your workplace germ-free during flu season

(WXYZ) - This is why it’s so important for everyone to understand how viruses spread. There are good reasons why the Center for Disease Control encourages everyone to cough and sneeze into the crook of your arm.

It prevents airborne particles from spreading into the air or falling onto flat surfaces like the ones in the newsroom.

Coughing, sneezing, and unclean hands are ways that viruses like the flu travel from host to host. My colleagues at Good Morning America spoke about this topic in detail this morning.

What are some of the other important things we can say about preventing the spread of germs in the workplace? Here are my prescriptions.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water this flu season. If they’re not available, use an antiviral hand wash. Beware of germ hot-spots like drawer and toilet handles, shared towels, video game joysticks, and countertops. Consider adding a humidifier to your room or office if possible. Flu germs thrive in dry environments. If you think you might be sick, stay at home. It’s the easiest way to prevent spreading germs.

And remember: if you are walking around coughing and sneezing, please do so into your upper arm to protect the rest of us.