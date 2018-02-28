Too much tech: Today's kids struggle to hold pencils, study says

(WXYZ) - With children and parents embracing technology, a new study finds young kids entering school are having trouble holding a pencil.

Technology has definitely changed our world – I see that even with my children.

The problem is kids today are being given touchscreen tablets and phones to play with, and all they need to do is either tap or swipe.

Now a study in England suggests kids are struggling to hold pencils properly because finger muscles are not being developed enough before they get to school. They simply don’t have the strength to grip a pencil and the control to write.

Children used to play more with building blocks, pulling toys and spent a lot more time engaged in arts and crafts that involved paintbrushes, crayons and cutting and pasting. These types of activities would help build fine motor skills.

I get that the nature of play has changed, but we’re now finding out that the overuse of electronic devices can lead to weak hands that affect handwriting.

I’m going to share what works really well with my two young boys who also love to play on electronic devices. So my prescriptions: