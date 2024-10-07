Unpasteurized apple cider can carry health risks; what to know this fall

(WXYZ) — Visiting cider mills and drinking apple cider are treasured fall traditions for many families. But many don’t know that unpasteurized apple cider can carry health risks.

My family loves hot apple cider. It’s very tasty and has some great health benefits.

Now, you might notice when you buy it at cider mills that it’s golden-colored and often looks a bit murky. That’s because it’s unfiltered and unpasteurized, which means it could contain harmful bacteria that could make you sick.

This is well-known to the Food and Drug Administration, which has received reports of food poisoning outbreaks linked to unpasteurized juice and cider.

You see, when fruits are fresh-squeezed or used raw, bacteria like E. coli, salmonella and cryptosporidium parasites can end up in the cider. Apples can pick up bacteria from the soil, water, animals or even during processing and handling.

That’s why pasteurization is so important. It uses heat or ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, making the cider safe to drink while keeping its nutritional properties.

According to the FDA, most juice sold in the U.S. is pasteurized. But apple orchards can skip pasteurization when selling cider by the glass since it’s not required. You can also find unpasteurized juice at some grocery stores, health food stores and farmers’ markets.

These products must have a label warning consumers that the juice is not pasteurized and can cause serious illness in children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Now, symptoms of food poisoning include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever. In severe cases, it can lead to dehydration, serious complications or even death, especially for vulnerable groups.

As for identifying safe cider, always check the label and look for the word “pasteurized.” If you’re at a cider mill, don’t hesitate to ask if the cider is treated. If you do buy apple cider that’s unpasteurized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least one minute of boiling first to make sure it’s safe. Don’t forget to let it cool down before drinking.

The good news is that pasteurization doesn't change the flavor much, so you can still enjoy your favorite fall drink without worrying about your health.

