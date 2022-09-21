US task force proposes anxiety screenings for adults

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending for the first time that adults aged 19 to 65 be screened for anxiety.

The guidance comes at a time when Americans are coping with stressors related to the pandemic, inflation, crime rates and financial concerns.

I am very happy with the proposed recommendation by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Anxiety is a very common mental health concern. What many people don’t realize is that depression often occurs with anxiety.

So how prevalent are these conditions? According to the task force, about a quarter of men and roughly 40% of women in the United States face an anxiety disorder at some point in their lifetime. During COVID-19, new symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders jumped from 36.4% to 41.5% between August 2020 and February 2021.

Now, the task force defines anxiety disorders as: “Characterized by greater duration or intensity of a stress response over everyday events.”

So, what does that mean? Basically, anxiety disorders involve sudden feelings of intense anxiety and fear or terror that reach a peak within minutes. These don’t happen just once, but repeatedly over time. And this can be very debilitating for people. So that’s why it’s important that Americans are screened, and anxiety is addressed.

Now, the screening will take place at the doctor’s office. Patients will most likely be asked to fill out questionnaires about symptoms like fears and worries and if they interfere with daily life. Those identified as high risk will discuss their symptoms with their primary care physician. An evaluation by a mental health professional may be recommended.

The people most at risk of developing an anxiety disorder are those who live in poverty, people who lost loved ones, those that have other mental health issues and African Americans. Also, about 1 in 10 expectant and postpartum mothers experience anxiety.

As for managing anxiety disorders, there are two main treatments. Psychotherapy is one of them. It’s often called talk therapy and involves working with a therapist to reduce symptoms. The other treatment is medication. There are several types, and which one is prescribed depends on the type of anxiety disorder.

The key here is to recognize anxiety symptoms and reach out to your family doctor, so that you or your loved ones can get help if it's needed.