Want to avoid putting on pounds this holiday season? Try portion control

(WXYZ) - The holiday season offers us opportunities to indulge at nearly every turn. With the barrage of home cooked meals and sugary treats that seem to come from every corner, it can become difficult to stick to your fitness and health-related goals.

That’s where portion control can be your greatest ally.

By following a few simple rules, you can minimize the damage all that holiday food does to your body and spirit.

Good question. Americans tend to gain between one and two pounds on average during the holidays.

That’s significant — as much as you might tell yourself that you’ll shed it all after the New Year, it’s so much easier to avoid putting on in the first place.

Less physical activity due to colder temperatures outside, combined with all those extra calories can prove to be an unhealthy mix.

Practicing portion control can allow you to enjoy a good meal with family and friends while sticking to your health goals at the same time. Here are a few tips to make it work for you.

Partha’s Rx

Don’t use a huge plate. Serving food on a smaller plate helps trick the brain into consuming less. Practice mindful eating. Concentrate on the food that’s in your mouth. Eat slowly and chew thoroughly. Enjoy a glass of water before your meal. It’ll fill your stomach and prevent dehydration, which increases feelings of hunger. Use common sense. When you’re satisfied, push your plate away.

As Americans, we’ve been conditioned to the idea that bigger is better.

It’s not just our cars — it’s also the portions we eat, and the size of our glasses and plates.

We need to understand that sometimes less is more. And by downsizing everything just a little bit this holiday season, it is possible to avoid putting on those extra pounds.