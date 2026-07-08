(WXYZ) — West Nile virus is showing up much earlier than usual this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Nile virus showing up earlier could mean a severe season for the illness

Experts worry that this could indicate an active and severe mosquito season ahead.

It’s the earliest start to the season in more than 20 years. As of June 30, the CDC has reported 48 human cases. That may not sound like a lot, but back in 2004, the season also started this early and ended with more than 2,500 cases and 100 deaths.



Here’s what’s really concerning this year: it’s the severity of the cases we’re seeing. Nearly 80% of those cases have involved the most serious form of West Nile disease. That’s when the virus affects the brain or nervous system, leading to brain inflammation or meningitis. This can become life-threatening and requires immediate medical care.

In Michigan, we’ve had one human case of West Nile so far, reported in Detroit. I expect we’ll see more as the season continues because Michigan has seen an increase in cases over the last several years. We had 26 cases in 2023, 34 in 2024 and 61 in 2025. Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, along with Kent County, have typically seen the most West Nile virus activity.



While serious illness can occur at any age, adults over 60, along with people who have weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions, face the greatest risk of severe illness.

Most people who become infected — about 80% — don’t have symptoms at all. About 1 in 5 develop a fever, headache, body aches or a rash and usually recover, although fatigue can linger.



In more severe cases, the infection can spread to the brain or nervous system, causing neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis or even coma. Unfortunately, there are no approved specific treatments or vaccines for people. Recovery can take weeks or even months.

That’s why preventing mosquito bites is so important. Use an EPA-registered insect repellent, especially around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Wear long sleeves and pants if you’re outdoors, and remove standing water from items like buckets, flowerpots and birdbaths where mosquitoes breed.

A few simple steps now can go a long way toward preventing mosquito bites — and West Nile virus — throughout the rest of the summer.