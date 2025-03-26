West Virginia bans food dyes and preservatives in first-of-its-kind law

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, West Virginia is making headlines with one of the country's biggest bans on artificial food dyes and preservatives. Supporters say it’s a step toward better public health, while some worry about higher food costs.

West Virginia is banning seven artificial food dyes: Red No. 3 and 40, Yellow No. 5 and 6, Blue No. 1 and 2, and Green No. 3.

These dyes will be removed from school lunches starting in August. Then, in January 2028, they’ll be banned from all food products sold in the state, along with two preservatives— propylparaben and butylated hydroxyanisole, or BHA for short.

Now, what are the health risks? Research has linked some of these dyes to behavioral issues, particularly in children. A 2021 California study found that Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, and Yellow No. 6 may contribute to hyperactivity and attention problems. BHA has been labeled a possible carcinogen, and propylparaben has raised concerns about hormone disruption.

The FDA currently allows 36 color additives in food. But here’s the challenge—before the agency can ban something, there has to be strong scientific proof of harm. And that’s tough with food dyes because it’s unethical to test them on people, especially kids. So, even though some studies link food dyes to health issues, the evidence isn’t conclusive.

Now, West Virginia is one of the unhealthiest states, with high rates of obesity and diabetes. State leaders see this as a step toward improving public health. But there are other issues, like people worrying that this ban could raise food prices. Plus, there are consumer preferences. When General Mills made the switch in 2016, some people complained that the new colors looked dull, so they switched back to artificial colors.

In my opinion, we don’t need these dyes. They don’t make food safer or more nutritious. They just make food products look more appealing, so we buy them. Instead, we need to adjust our expectations. Even better, we need to make healthier choices. Cutting out dyes in processed foods does not cut out sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Instead, I recommend nourishing your body with whole foods rich in antioxidants, fiber, and essential nutrients. That’s a much better move for overall health. But if you do buy packaged foods, check the ingredient labels and look for brands that have already phased out artificial dyes.