What you need to know about preventing the spread of norovirus amid a nationwide surge

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, as we get ready to welcome the new year, there is something Michiganders should know. A highly contagious stomach bug is spreading more than usual this season.

This stomach bug is no joke, and it’s super contagious. One of my patients had 22 family members over for Christmas dinner, and within two days, 16 of them got sick. Most had diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Some even had severe stomach cramps, fevers, and headaches. All of these are common symptoms of norovirus.

Norovirus is actually a group of viruses and one of the leading causes of gastroenteritis. That’s just a fancy scientific word for inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

Now, here in Michigan, the Disease Surveillance System recorded 1,395 cases of norovirus in 2024. That’s higher than the past four years. For the week of December 21st, 16 cases were reported. Nationally, the CDC tracked 91 cases during the week of Dec. 5th. That’s more than double the highest weekly total recorded between 2021 and 2024. These numbers might not sound alarming. But remember that most people who get sick do not seek medical help. Symptoms generally improve within one to three days.

The most common way Norovirus spreads is through direct contact with someone who’s infected. You can also catch it by touching contaminated surfaces, like doorknobs, countertops, or utensils, and then touching your mouth. Another big source is food. If someone with norovirus handles food or drinks without washing their hands properly, it can spread to others.

Now, many people call norovirus the stomach flu. However, it is not related to influenza and, therefore, can not be treated with antibiotics, which only treat bacteria. Also, flu and cold medicine won’t help either. So, if you do get sick, what’s really important is to stay hydrated since vomiting and diarrhea cause your body to lose fluids. Severe dehydration may require hospitalization to replenish fluids.

The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds. This is especially important before eating or preparing food. Also, clean and disinfect surfaces that could be contaminated. Rinse fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them. And cook seafood completely since norovirus can spread through undercooked shellfish. At the end of the evening, wash any towels or clothes in hot water.

Getting sick with norovirus would not be a great way to start the new year. The bottom line is - good hygiene is your best defense.