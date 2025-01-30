What you need to know about the new bird flu strain found in the United States

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new strain of bird flu - H5N9 - has been detected in the U.S. The first confirmed case was found at a commercial duck farm in California.

It’s classified as highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI, meaning it can cause serious disease in birds. So, what does this mean for humans?

I can see why people are concerned. I’ve been getting a lot of questions about this from my patients.

Now, H5N9 and H5N1 are both subtypes of bird flu, but they’re not identical. H5N1 has been around for decades and can infect birds, mammals, and even humans. It’s been spreading quickly across poultry farms and has even been detected in dairy cows in the U.S.

While human infections are rare, when they do happen, they can be serious. Since 2024, at least 67 people have caught H5N1. And earlier this year, a person in Louisiana died from it—the first U.S. death from the virus.

H5N9, on the other hand, hasn’t been known to infect people. It’s been found in birds before, usually causing a milder illness called "low pathogenic avian influenza." But now, this new strain is classified as “highly pathogenic avian influenza.” Scientists say this new version of H5N9 came from a process called ‘reassortment.’

That’s when different flu viruses swap genetic material inside an infected animal, creating a new strain. And in this case, the new strain picked up genetic material from H5N1.

Right now, there’s no sign that H5N9 can infect humans, let alone spread between people.

However, the more these bird flu viruses circulate, the more chances they have to mix with other flu viruses—including ones that infect humans. So, if someone were to get both seasonal flu and H5N1 at the same time, the viruses could mix and potentially create a strain that spreads more easily.

But the good news is that the chances of that happening are considered low. And, so far, none of the 67 people infected with H5N1 appear to have caught it from another human. That’s a key sign that the virus hasn’t developed the ability to spread between humans. However, if H5N1 keeps spreading in animals, that risk increases.

Right now, H5N9 is mainly an animal health issue. The focus is on keeping these viruses contained in animals. Officials are tracking outbreaks and testing farms, and the public can help by avoiding sick or dead birds and following health recommendations. So there isn’t a reason to panic, but it’s a reminder that emerging viruses need close monitoring—so we can stay ahead of potential threats.

