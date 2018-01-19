What you need to know before switching to a vegetarian diet

(WXYZ) - There have been some headlines in the news recently discussing the potential pitfalls of a strictly vegetarian diet.

Being someone who usually avoids meat myself, I think it’s important to clear up any misconceptions.

Becoming a vegetarian is a major lifestyle decision. Anyone considering it should be aware of what they’re getting into.

But if you make sure to consume enough protein and take the necessary supplements, it could be the best choice you’ve ever made.

It’s critical for anyone thinking of becoming a vegetarian to have at least a rudimentary knowledge of basic nutrition, because you need to replace the vitamins and nutrients you’d normally get from eating meat, poultry or fish.

The major ones are zinc, Vitamin B, and iron.

Some vegetarians may have problems with hair loss or experience mood issues like depression or anxiety. But that’s only if they’re not doing their homework and finding other ways to get essential vitamins and minerals into their diets.

Deciding to cut meat from your diet could be a huge step forward for many people, as long as they know what they're getting into. Here are some of my prescriptions.

Do your homework and talk to your doctor if you’re thinking about going meat-free. Make sure you're getting enough protein from sources like almonds, kale, soy, broccoli, and beans. Don’t be a junk food vegetarian. Even if you don’t eat meat you can still be unhealthy and overweight if you’re careless with what you eat. Experiment and have fun. There’s an amazing assortment of food out there for you to choose from.

A recent study out of Harvard showed that people who ate healthy plant-based foods had a 25 percent lower chance of getting heart disease.

Several other studies have proven that people who follow a strictly vegetarian diet are more than two times less likely to have type 2 diabetes. S

o there are some major upsides to following a plant-based diet. But like I said — it’s all about the quality of the food you eat.

Make sure that you’re getting plenty of fruits, veggies, nuts, and whole grains.