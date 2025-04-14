Whooping cough cases skyrocket, with 2025 expected to surpass previous years

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, it’s not just measles on the rise - whooping cough cases have jumped more than 1,500% nationwide since 2021. Experts warn that this year could be even worse.

Whooping cough – or pertussis, as it’s medically called – has made a big comeback. To give you some perspective, back in 2018, we had just over 15,000 cases. Then, during the pandemic in 2021, cases dropped to a record low, to just over 2,100. But last year, that number shot up to more than 35,000. And unfortunately, experts think this year could be even worse. So far, we’ve already seen just over 7,100 cases — that’s double what we saw last year.

As for Michigan, we had 74 cases in 2021. That jumped to over 2,000 last year. So far this year, we’ve had 520 cases. And here’s the concern — cases usually spike in the summer and fall. So, this may just be the beginning.

On top of that, vaccination rates for this contagious respiratory infection are down. And not just for whooping cough - but also for polio, hepatitis B, and MMR — the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. With lower vaccination rates, we’re at greater risk for outbreaks of these preventable diseases, not just pertussis.

Whooping cough is known for a high-pitched “whoop” sound when trying to breathe in. It often starts off like a cold, but then comes that harsh, nonstop cough, which can last for months.

Now, whooping cough can be very serious, especially for babies under 6 months old. Pregnant women, older adults, and anyone unvaccinated are also at higher risk.

Complications can include:



Pneumonia

Seizures

Slowed or stopped breathing

Brain damage

And sadly, even death

Unfortunately, we’re seeing more deaths, too. Last year, 10 people died from whooping cough. In past years, we usually saw 2 to 4 deaths.

That’s why the CDC recommends the pertussis vaccine for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant women. And yes, the vaccine does wear off over time. But a booster can strengthen your body's defenses.

The vaccine is still the best protection we have. If you’re not sure when your last shot was, talk to your doctor. It’s really important to make sure you and your family are up to date – I know my kids and entire family are.