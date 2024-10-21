Whooping cough cases spike: The symptoms and what to know

(WXYZ) — Whooping cough cases are on the rise. Henry Ford Health’s lab went from zero cases in July to 33 in September. Nationally, numbers have soared with nearly 20,000 cases this year. That’s about five times higher than in 2003.

Most folks know it as whooping cough, but the medical name is pertussis. It’s caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis.

By the end of September, Michigan reported 520 cases. That might not sound like a lot, but between 2017 and 2019, we averaged about 596 cases a year. So, we're already well ahead of these numbers.

Now, whooping cough is very contagious and it’s tough to identify at first because the symptoms look a lot like a cold. You might have a runny nose, sneezing, congestion, fever and mild cough.

But after about a week or so, it gets worse. A thick mucus builds up in the airways, leading to long, uncomfortable coughing fits. These fits can be so severe that some people vomit or even break a rib.

Sometimes, the coughing ends with that distinct “whoop” sound that the virus is infamous for as the person catches their breath. But not everyone gets that whooping sound -- some just have a persistent hacking cough.

In babies, they may not cough at all but struggle to breathe.

Babies younger than 1 are at high risk. Sadly, more than half of infants under six months who catch whooping cough end up in the hospital. Complications can include stopping breathing, pneumonia, seizures or even brain damage.

Teenagers and adults usually recover without much trouble. But those at higher risk include pregnant women in their third trimester, older adults and people with health issues like COPD, asthma or weakened immune systems.

As for the vaccine, there are two types: DTaP for babies and children under 7, and Tdap for older kids and adults.

Childhood vaccine protection fades over time, so even if you were vaccinated as a child, teens and adults need boosters. Teens should get a single Tdap booster at ages 11 or 12. Adults who haven’t had a Tdap booster yet should get one now.

After that, a Td booster is recommended every 10 years or you can opt for Tdap to continue protection against whooping cough.

To help protect newborns and pregnant women, the Tdap vaccine is recommended during each pregnancy between 27 and 36 weeks.

Staying up to date with these vaccines helps protect not only ourselves but also those most vulnerable like infants and older adults.

