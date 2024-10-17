Why people should consider Sober October, according to a doctor

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, even though the month is half over, it’s still not too late to join the Sober October Challenge. But can taking a short break from alcohol really improve your health?

I really support Sober October and often suggest it to my patients. Many people are surprised at how often they reach for a drink while others become more aware of the reasons behind their drinking.

Now, can a short break really make a difference? According to a study from the UK, more than 6 in 10 people reported better sleep, and almost half lost weight after just one month with zero alcohol. You see, alcohol can make you feel sleepy at first. But the problem is, as your body processes it during the night, it disrupts your sleep. You end up tossing and turning, missing out on that deep, restorative REM sleep.

There’s also research from the Netherlands showing that after 28 days without alcohol, people saw improvements in liver inflammation. Your liver works hard to break down alcohol and deals with a lot of toxins. So when you cut it out, you give your liver a break, and those inflammation markers can return to normal in about a month.

And that’s not all. Other studies show that even a short break from alcohol can improve blood pressure and insulin sensitivity.

In general, going alcohol-free for just a few weeks can boost your immune system, improve memory and mood, help with weight loss, clearer skin, and even help you make better decisions.

For men, drinking more than two drinks a day is considered excessive. For women, it’s more than one drink a day. Going over these amounts raises your risk for health issues.

Research shows that regularly drinking too much can lead to serious issues like heart disease, certain cancers, and even early death. About 178,000 Americans die each year from alcohol-related diseases – which is the leading cause of liver transplants.

If you're struggling to cut back on alcohol, even if you really want to, it's important to seek help. This could be a sign of alcohol use disorder. Talking to your doctor or a mental health professional is a good step. There are effective treatments available, including FDA-approved medications, therapy, and support groups.

The bottom line: the more you drink, the higher your health risks. But as you cut back, those risks go down. That’s why now is a great time to join Sober October and see how going alcohol-free helps your health.

