With microplastics everywhere, how harmful are they?

(WXYZ — Microplastics are becoming more widespread in the environment. They’re found in water, soil and even the air we breathe.

Research has detected them in nearly every part of the body.

Plastics are synthetic materials made from oil and other petroleum products. They don’t decompose. Instead, they break down into smaller pieces over time.

When these pieces are between 1 millimeters and 5 millimeters across, they’re called microplastics. To get an idea of the size, they can be as large as a pencil eraser or as small as a grain of salt.

Microplastics have been found in various parts of the human body including the lungs, stomach, heart, liver, kidneys, ovaries, penis, testicles and even placentas.

We can ingest microplastics through food. Once inside, they may be harmful. That’s because they can be contaminated with toxic chemical additives that can leach into our bodies.

As for how they might affect us, research suggests microplastics could lead to inflammation, cell damage and issues with the lungs and liver. They might also disrupt gut bacteria and affect how our bodies handle fats and hormones.

There’s even a small study suggesting a potential link between microplastics in arteries and a higher risk of cardiovascular problems. Additionally, some experts worry that microplastics may contribute to rising cancer rates among younger people.

That said, a 2022 report from the World Health Organization found no clear evidence of harm to human health based on the evidence at that time. But research is still ongoing and there is much that we don’t know.

Australian researchers estimated in 2019 that people can consume about 5 grams of plastic each week, which is about the size of a credit card. I think it’s important to reduce your exposure, so consider these tips:



Avoid microwaving plastic: use glass or ceramic containers instead to avoid releasing microplastics into your food.

Use stainless steel or glass water bottles: if you use plastic bottles, keep them cool and out of direct sunlight to reduce degradation.

Avoid processed foods: many processed and packaged foods contain microplastics, so try cooking from scratch to lower your exposure.

Filter your water: use home water filters to reduce microplastics and other contaminants in your drinking water.

Choose non-plastic cutting boards: opt for wood, glass or steel instead of plastic.

Remove shoes indoors: taking off your shoes at the door cuts down on household dust and debris including microplastics.

Dust and vacuum frequently: regularly cleaning helps reduce dust, which can contain microplastic fibers.

By making these simple changes, you can help limit your exposure to microplastics and create a healthier environment.