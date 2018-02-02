Hear the end of watch call for fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The end of watch call for fallen Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. was given over the radio on Friday afternoon, shortly after his funeral.

Officer Doss died Sunday, four days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Hear the end of watch call above. The transcription is below.

In honor of the life of fallen officer Glenn Doss Jr., who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of the city of Detroit, we are asking all emergency response personnel to activate their overhead lights now, and standby for a moment of radio silence. Officer Doss, thank you for your dedication and service. Rest in peace. Radio is clear, 12:52.

The entire police force is mourning Doss’s loss, but one DPD officer’s heartbreak is deeper than the rest – his father – also named Glenn Doss.

"I want to thank god for the 25 years he allowed me the honor and the pleasure to raise such a great young man,” said Glenn Doss Sr.

Glenn Doss Jr. was the father of a 9-month-old baby.

Governor Snyder has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff today in honor the fallen officer.