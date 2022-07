(WXYZ) — On Monday, the community gathered to say goodbye to slain Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts.

The funeral for Officer Courts was held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit starting at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to family members, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White were among the speakers.

At the conclusion of the services, the “end of watch call” was made. Hear it in the video player above.