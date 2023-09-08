Hear what Dan Campbell told the Lions in the locker room after beating the Chiefs

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions took fans inside the locker room after Detroit beat the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 on Thursday night.

The win was huge for Detroit, who beat one of the best teams in the NFL, on the road, to start the season.

The Detroit Lions posted an early Friday morning video on Twitter inside the locker room with Dan Campbell speaking to the team.

"Now let me ask you this. Did we expect to win that f***ing game? We did, and that's exactly what we did, because we are built that f***ing way, and everything we talked about was how it went down. We had to be patient, man.

"Offense, we go all the way down and score, defense, we need a takeaway and we come out at halftime and get a huge takeaway.

"I told you guys, we're built for this s***. We can overcome anything, as long as you guys just f***ing hang with it.

"We got a ton to clean up when we get back, but until then enjoy this. I'm proud of you guys," Campbell said.

Then, quarterback Jared Goff came in to break the team down, saying, "Aye, remember this feeling now. It wasn't perfect, we stick together, we are built for this s*** boys, we are built for this s***. 2-0 next."