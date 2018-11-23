Heard a loud boom in Monroe County? Police conducting 'exploding target training'

1:38 PM, Nov 23, 2018
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Did you hear a loud boom in Monroe County on Friday?

It's not a meteor or an earthquake. According to the Monroe County Sheriff, the loud noise is due to police who are conducting exploding target training.

A handful of residents contacted the 7 Action News newsroom to report the sound.

