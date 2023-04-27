Heart healthy diets reduce heart disease risk, increase healthy weight loss

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Anyone hoping to lose weight wants to know what diet will produce the best results. My patients often ask me that same question. Well, now the American Heart Association is weighing in on the debate.
It’s kind of ironic, because we know that losing weight will help lower the risk of heart disease. But, as the American Heart Association points out, dieting can also have the opposite effect and increase your risk of heart disease.
It all depends on the type of diet you choose. Some of the popular diets today rely on a lot of unhealthy oils and saturated fats that are not good for your heart. Sure, you may lose weight. But, you’re putting your heart at risk.
According to the American Heart Association, the four best diets are:
- The DASH Diet, which includes a lot of fish, poultry, beans, nuts and low-fat dairy.
- The Mediterranean Diet, which emphasizes seafood, vegetables, nuts and whole grains.
- Next is the Vegetarian Diet with eggs or dairy.
- And finally, the Pescetarian Diet, which relies on fish as the main source of protein.
The lowest scores went to the Paleo and Keto diets, because they both rely on fats from animals, like butter and dairy, while limiting the intake of carbohydrates.
It is very important to pay close attention to your eating habits, so that you can keep heart disease at bay. The American Heart Association’s scientific guidelines for a healthy heart include:
- Eating lots of fruits and vegetables
- Choosing whole grains over refined grains
- Eating healthy sources of proteins
- Choosing lean cuts of meat
- Minimizing processed foods
- Cutting back on salt
- And avoiding or limiting alcohol
If you follow these dietary guidelines, get regular exercise, and stop smoking, your heart will thank you for it.
