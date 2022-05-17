Heartbreak and healing: Local community leaders react to mass shooting in Buffalo

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Buffalo, New York is about 250 miles away, but community leaders say the mass shooting that happened there over the weekend could happen anywhere, including Detroit.

“The name of the city might be different, but the name of the game is the same,” Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony said.

Anthony is the president of Detroit’s NAACP chapter.

He says no matter where you live in America, it’s time to face the unfortunate reality.

“Ten black people are dead from the shooting of a white teenage man who drove 200 miles and killed them. That’s the truth,” Anthony said. “Terrorism and death, that must be eradicated from our society.”

Anthony says it’s time the community starts holding these important conversations.

“We have got to elect people in office who understand that they have a responsibility for accountability to the people. That they are going to be vigilant in the community. We have to discuss these things,” he said.

Just days after the racially charged attacks on 10 people inside the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, we are seeing these conversations take place in Detroit.

The Sheffield Center and the Detroit Association of Black Organizations hosted a panel discussion Monday afternoon titled “Better Together: Blacks and Jews - Past, Present and Future.”

At this event circled around unity, speakers couldn’t ignore yet another tragedy in our country.

“It is overwhelming sad that in 2022 hate still exists,” said Kimberly Moore with the Detroit Association of Black Organizations.

People recall their thoughts when they first heard the news.

“When I was seeing the pictures of some of the victims, it made me think of Charleston and the nine that were killed there,” Kristina King said.

King is the president The Shilo Institute.

“We have to teach people to embrace the humanity of each other and all people,” she said.

Mikhaella Norwood, a young adult in the city of Detroit, says she has hope for a better future, but it’s going to take action, driving out hate with love.

“Whatever that something may be, big or small, even if it’s a simple act of love to showcase, hey we aren’t your enemy, but we can actually be friends. But whatever that is to you, go out and do,” Norwood said.

