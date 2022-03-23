Heidelberg Project president & CEO stepping down for new role in Baltimore

(WXYZ) — Jenenne Whitfield, the president and CEO of The Heidelberg Project, announced Wednesday she is stepping down from the organization this summer.

Whitfield, who has worked on the project for nearly three decades with her husband and the founder, Tyree Guyton, is joining the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore as its director.

She will remain in her role until September and help the team transition to new leadership. Guyton is expected to continue his work in Detroit as the honorary director emeritus.

“It’s time to pass the baton to the next generation and continue the evolution of the Heidelberg Project,” Whitfield said in a statement. “We’ve elevated this project from a neighborhood art installation driven by one man to an internationally recognized arts organization and a permanent part of Detroit’s cultural fabric. So much of what we set out to accomplish in creating a sustainable arts community is underway and now is the time for me to take on a fresh challenge.”

Last year, the Heidelberg Project and Guyton were honored as part of the first-ever Detroit ACE Honors.

Under her direction, the Heidelberg Project began its vision to create a self-sustaining arts and culture community, which led to the purchase and renovation of a new headquarters, with new installations and an artist-in-residence program.