Help Give A Child A Book! How you can donate to WXYZ's campaign to improve childhood literacy

(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. And right now, the need has never been greater. Families are being hit hard with skyrocketing grocery costs, utility bills, and gas prices — and sometimes a new book just isn't an option for parents. Together we can help.

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, with support of the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Every $5 you donate buys one book for a child who needs it most.

HELP GIVE A CHILD A BOOK BY CLICKING HERE

You can also text WXYZ to 50155 to make a donation today!

On September 28, we're running a donation campaign all day long on WXYZ-TV and WXYZ.com with matching sponsors. IBEW Local 58 and NECA, Trion Solutions, Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys, and LaFontaine Automotive Group will be matching donations up to $5,000 each.

Last year, with collected funds and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation, we were able to give 10,829 books to over 2,000 children in the community to generate nearly 2 million minutes of reading time for our local kids.

“This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

The nationwide campaign resulted in more than more than 207,200 books that were distributed, which will generate about 37 million reading minutes.

