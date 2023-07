BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the community’s help with naming its newest member, a therapy K-9.

The 8-week-old Bernese Mountain Dog recently started training. She will support employees and members of the community who have stress or anxiety.

People can also stop by city hall to meet the puppy.

City of Birmingham An undated courtesy photo of a new therapy dog with the Birmingham Police Department.

Name suggestions must be submitted online by Sunday. The department will then post ideas for the public to vote on.

Email submissions will not be accepted.