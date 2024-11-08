Help name the turkey for Michigan Governor Whitmer's 2024 turkey pardon

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Michiganders to put their creative thinking caps on and come up with a name for a special turkey.

The naming contest for the turkey in this year's turkey pardon is now open.

“Thanksgiving is a time to spend quality time with your loved ones, and the annual turkey pardon is a tradition I always look forward to,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “I look forward to reviewing all the fun, creative names that Michiganders come up with this year. Submit your name ideas and find out if you picked the winner to be pardoned next week!”

The contest runs through Tuesday, November 12, at 11:59 p.m.

Last year, the winning name was "Dolly Pardon" — and in 2022, the governor pardoned "Mitch E. Gander."

To submit a name, click here.