'Help us get justice': Mom of Detroit block party shooting victim pleads for answers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s been three months since the largest mass shooting in recent Michigan history.

This summer, over two dozen people were shot at a block party in Detroit that was never legalized by the police department. Two people died from the shooting.

Illegal block parties across Detroit over July 4 weekend left 3 dead, 24 injured

Now the mother of one of those victims is speaking out, begging the community to talk about what happened that fateful night.

“You took a life I gave,” Gamerise Young said through tears. “It wasn’t yours to take. It wasn’t yours to take.”

Young's son Phillip Arnold Jr. was murdered at an unsanctioned block party in July.

Extended interview: Mom of Phillip Arnold Jr. pleads for justice after son's murder

“We are broken. You broke us," she said.

Arnold was one of 21 people gunned down at the party after someone shot into a crowd full of people.

His mother said no one has come forward with information about the shooting, so she went to Crime Stoppers to plead for some help from the community.

“Help us get justice. Help me be able to tell my boys that people who hurt their brother won’t hurt anybody else,” Young said while standing at the Crime Stoppers podium.

The shooting is one of many shootings that happened over the summer in a string of illegal block parties that turned violent.

In September, I brought all the block party victims’ families together with the Detroit Police Chief James White because they said no one was reaching out to them.

The department launched a program called FAMLE, an extended unit inside of homicide specifically designed to keep in contact with families about their loved ones' murder cases.

New DPD unit will focus on communication with families of crime victims

After Young spoke at Crime Stoppers Wednesday, I sat down with her for the first time since the new unit was announced.

“My expectation is a little different from the other families,” she said. “I don’t expect to be called every week, every two weeks, every three weeks only because how much have you found out in that period of time. What’s changed since the last time?”

Young said she feels strongly that the “no snitch mentality” has a lot to do with why her son’s case has not yet been solved.

“I know the mentality of you don’t want to snitch. You don’t want to tell," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FAMLE program at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

