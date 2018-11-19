Helping neighbors in need: Lighthouse of Oakland County starts delivering Thanksgiving meals

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - The nonprofit Lighthouse of Oakland County delivered 150 meals to seniors in need on Sunday. The organization, which receives some donations from businesses, churches and individual donors, is helping feed a total of 1,200 families this Thanksgiving. Those families had signed up for assistance in order to make ends meet this holiday.

"Not only food, but we provide other services as well," said James McQueen of Lighthouse. "Quite often, a lot of our families come to us with a need for all of those services, so we know that even just providing a meal that costs $60-$70 can be a huge help to these families."

Johnnette Washington has been living in Pontiac for 70 years. She's a single mom of seven and has 37 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She says having enough food for everyone is a challenge and every little bit of help is appreciated.

"That helps me bring more food to the table," Washington said. "We can all get together and have enough."

Washington says she's relied on Lighthouse of Oakland County for several years to help her out. She's grateful for all those who made it happen.

"They're so nice and patient and want to make sure everybody has a chance to have a dinner on Thanksgiving," Washington said. "That's beautiful to me."

If you'd like to volunteer, donate or help Lighthouse of Oakland County adopt a family this Christmas, go to https://www.lighthouseoakland.org/expo/index.php.