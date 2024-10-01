Henry Ford Health, Ascension announce new joint venture, several hospital names changing

Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan officially launched the new organization, nearly a year after the two health systems announced plans to merge.

The new joint venture was announced at a press conference on Tuesday, and the system will continue to be known as Henry Ford Health.

According to officials, the health system will have 13 acute are hospitals and three behavioral health facilities throughout metro Detroit and central Michigan. They will employ nearly 50,000 people across more than 550 sites in the state.

The company will still be headquartered at One Ford Place in Detroit with Bob Riney remaining president and CEO.

Under the merger, several Ascension hospitals will have new names. They are:



Ascension Genesys Hospital will become Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren & Madison Heights campuses will become Henry Ford Warren Hospital and Henry Ford Madison Heights Hospital

Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi & Southfield campuses will become Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital and Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital will become Henry Ford Rochester Hospital

Ascension River District Hospital will become Henry Ford River District Hospital

Ascension St. John Hospital will become Henry Ford St. John Hospital

Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery will become Henry Ford Brighton Center for Recovery

“We know what an incredible privilege our healthcare mission is – and today I join our 50,000 amazing team members in taking a monumental leap forward for those we serve,” Riney said in a statement. “From Detroit to Grand Blanc, from Jackson to Southfield, from Macomb to our Downriver communities, and everything in between, we’re committed to making the impossible, possible – everyday – for those we serve.”