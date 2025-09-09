Henry Ford Health shows off progress of new 1.2 million square foot hospital

(WXYZ) — The Detroit campus of Henry Ford Health is in the midst of a major expansion, and after one year in the making, the project is in full swing.

It's already employing hundreds of construction workers from a variety of companies.

On Tuesday, I visited the site along W. Grand Blvd. to find out what the finished product will mean for the city and how they plan to provide state-of-the-art medical services.

“We’re excited to be having such a world-class development team here," Henry Ford Health Vice President Jerry Darby said.

“This will house all of our new ER, 50 new procedure rooms and all of our diagnostic services.”

Darby showed me all around the new 1.2 million square foot hospital facility in the works.

“We are doubling down. It’s the right place to build our academic medical center. It’s the hub to our entire system. That’s a hundred-year-old building we’ve been operating and doing amazing things in. It’s time to create more space. All private rooms on both sides, north and south of campus," Darby said.

Watch below: Timelapse shows construction on new Henry Ford Hospital

The hospital is set to open in 2029, part of an overall expansion worth more than $2 billion.

Watch below: Detroit City Council approves tax breaks for $3B Henry Ford Health development

Darby said there will be 420 beds in the facility, and 72 will be part of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, part of a partnership with the Gilbert Family Foundation.

Some of the cutting-edge technology being used includes the ability to run on all-electric power, part of a renewable energy hub that provides heating and cooling.

Watch below: Flyover of the construction progress at Henry Ford Hospital

Around the corner, JP Makes & Bakes owner Jonathan Peregrino is excited for the addition.

“One of the reasons I chose to open up my shop in the New Center is because of all the developments going on. To be able to see Henry Ford investing in both locations that are within walking distance, we actually already get a lot of Henry Ford employees come during their breaks. There will be more opportunities for folks to come in," Peregrino said.

Our tour also highlighted what you don't see, but soon will.

“The tower will begin to go up over this end of the building. It will go up over 20 stories. A beacon. Truly. From the Lodge, both north and south," Darby said.