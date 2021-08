Henry Ford Health System holding open house hiring event throughout metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System is holding an in-person hiring event across metro Detroit on Tuesday afternoon, hiring for full-time, part-time and contingent opportunities.

The events are taking place at Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield, Henry Ford Macomb, Henry Ford Wyandotte and Henry Ford Allegiance Health. There are a variety of opportunities open at each hospital location.

All attendees must wear a mask, pass a COVID-19 screening and follow social distancing guidelines.

The openings are below by hospital.

Henry Ford Hospital - 2799 W. Grand Blvd.

Registered Nurses (Med/Surg, ICU, ER, OR, Maternal Child)

Nurse Assistants

Patient Safety Assistants

Surgical Technicians

Respiratory Therapists

Henry Ford Hospital should attend in the Gilmore Center at One Ford Place, Detroit, MI 48202.

Registered Nurses (Home Health, Hospice, Oncology, Behavioral, Greenfield Health-Dialysis)

Home Health Aides

Medical Assistants

Behavioral Health Techs

Optometric Assistants & Opticians

Dialysis Techs

Pharmacy Techs

Lab (Medical Technologists & Phlebotomists)

MSWs

Rehab Services (PT, OT, SLT & PT Assistants)

Customer Service—Clinic Service Reps, Contact Center Advocates

Support Services- Environmental Services Specialists, Food Service Assistants, Patient Transport Specialists, Shuttle Drivers, Valet, Patient Transportation

Security Officers

Supply Chain

Surgical Reprocessing Assistants and Technicians

Radiology

Patient Safety Assistants/Patient Sitter

Apprenticeships/Training Opportunities for Nursing Assistants & Pharmacy Techs

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, and Henry Ford Allegiance Health

At these Henry Ford locations, the following positions are available:

Registered Nurse (Med/Surg, ICU, ER, OR, Maternal Child, Home Health, Hospice, Oncology, Behavioral, Greenfield Health-Dialysis)

Home Health Aides

Medical Assistants

Behavioral Health Techs

Optometric Assistants & Opticians

Dialysis Techs

Pharmacy Techs

Lab (Medical Technologists & Phlebotomists)

MSWs

Rehab Services (PT, OT, SLT & PT Assistants)

Customer Service—Clinic Service Reps, Contact Center Advocates

Support Services- Environmental Services Specialists, Food Service Assistants, Patient Transport Specialists, Patient Transportation

Security Officers

Supply Chain

Patient Safety Assistants/Patient Sitter

Apprenticeships/Training Opportunities for Nursing Assistants & Pharmacy Techs

All Henry Ford employees are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. For more information go to henryford.com/openhouse