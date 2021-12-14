Henry Ford Health System teams up with DTE to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System has announced a new partnership with DTE Energy. This partnership plans to help dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combat pollution and climate change, and help reverse environmental inequities in Detroit.

All of our sustainability initiatives are designed to have a direct impact on improving the health of the employees, patients, and communities we serve. Chip Amoe, Henry Ford’s Director of System Sustainability

According to Henry Ford Health System’s press release, Henry Ford will purchase wind and solar energy. The goal is to start with 10% of electricity purchased to come from Michigan in 2023 and increase to 100% by 2029.

“Sustainability is an integral part of building strong, healthy communities,” said Bob Riney, Henry Ford Health System’s President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operations Officer. “ It’s an unfortunate fact that low-income communities and communities of color are disproportionately impacted by poor environmental conditions, which are exacerbated by climate change. By investing in clean, renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, we aim to address health disparities and the growing impacts of climate change regionwide, especially in our historically marginalized communities.”

Henry Ford’s clean energy commitment with DTE will likely begin in late 2023. The press release states that the initial purchase will reduce the organization’s greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 13,536 metric tons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Henry Ford Health System into our MIGreenPower program, one of the largest voluntary renewable programs in the United States,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company.

MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE customers to attribute their energy use to its wind and solar projects. Henry Ford joins a community of other businesses and more than 44,000 residential customers using MIGreenPower to reduce their carbon footprint.

