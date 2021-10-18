Watch
News

Actions

Henry Ford Health System warns of spoof phone calls with people trying to get bank account info

items.[0].image.alt
Official logo
Henry Ford Health System
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 07:40:13-04

(WXYZ) — Officials at Henry Ford Health System are warning the community of spoof phone calls making it seem like they're coming from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

According to the hospital, operators have been fielding about 200 calls per day from people who say they've gotten calls from the main hospital phone number – 586-263-2300.

Sometimes, officials say, the name of a former Henry Ford doctor is showing up on their caller ID.

Those who reported the call say they are greeted by someone claiming to owe the call recipient money and requesting personal banking information in order to receive a refund.

“We don’t believe callers are identifying themselves as a representative of Henry Ford, but we are very concerned that scammers are using our number in a fraudulent way,” said John Fowler, Interim Chief Information Privacy & Security Officer for Henry Ford Health System.

“This is extremely concerning. We want people to trust that when they get a call from Henry Ford, we are reaching out to them with important information about their health,” Fowler continued. “And with hundreds of people calling each day simply because they think we’ve called them, our operators are facing some serious challenges.”

The hospital said if you're not expecting a call from the hospital, then ignore it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!