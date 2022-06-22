Henry Ford's former Boston-Edison home on sale for nearly $1M

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Want to buy your very own piece of Detroit history and American history?

Henry Ford's former Detroit home, located in Boston-Edison is now on sale for nearly $1M.

Built in 1908 and situated on a 3/4-acre lot next to Voigt Park, the 7,263 square foot, four bedroom, five bathroom home is an architectural and historical masterpiece.

The home is located at 140 Edison St., Detroit, MI 48202.

Take a look at photos of the palatial estate HERE.

All photos are courtesy of The Agency Hall & Hunter.