Henry Ford Hospital NICU nurses dress their tiny patients in Halloween costumes

Riva Sayegh-McCullen
NICU babies dressed in handmade Halloween costumes. NICU nurses and one of the nurse's moms organize the event and make the costumes. The theme this year is The Very Hungry NICU- costumes inspired by the book The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 12:19:43-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Babies at Henry Ford Hospitals’ neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Detroit received costumes designed by one of the unit's nurses to commemorate their first Halloween, a beloved hospital tradition.

Inspired by the children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” nurses dressed the babies “as an apple, a strawberry, a pear, a slice of cherry pie and more—all inspired by the caterpillar’s famous feast,” Henry Ford Hospital said.

Henry Ford says they hope to inspire families and visitors to read to the babies during their time in the NICU.

“Each baby’s family gets to take their costume home as a keepsake of the little one’s first Halloween,” said Henry Ford Hospital NICU.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

