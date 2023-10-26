Henry Ford Hospital NICU nurses dress their tiny patients in Halloween costumes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Babies at Henry Ford Hospitals’ neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Detroit received costumes designed by one of the unit's nurses to commemorate their first Halloween, a beloved hospital tradition.

Inspired by the children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” nurses dressed the babies “as an apple, a strawberry, a pear, a slice of cherry pie and more—all inspired by the caterpillar’s famous feast,” Henry Ford Hospital said.

Henry Ford says they hope to inspire families and visitors to read to the babies during their time in the NICU.

“Each baby’s family gets to take their costume home as a keepsake of the little one’s first Halloween,” said Henry Ford Hospital NICU.