Henry Ford hospitals issuing temporary visitor restrictions due to flu cases

“With flu activity expected to increase in the coming weeks, we are taking this measure for the health and safety of our patients, employees and visitors against the spread of flu illness,” says Katherine Reyes, M.D., MPH, Henry Ford’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Control. “These restrictions will be lifted at the end of flu season.”
Visitor restrictions take effect immediately at Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
The restrictions are as follows:
Visitors are limited to those 12 years and older.
Patients who have flu-like symptoms and have scheduled appointments or procedures should wear a mask and maintain proper hand hygiene.
Visitors who have flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit until their symptoms improve.
